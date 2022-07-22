ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Weather: Dangerous Heat Wave Continues With A Shot At A Record

By Kate Bilo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday was day four of our current heat wave, which appears as though it will last eight days in total. Thursday was the worst of the heat so far.

The temperature reached a high of 96 in Philadelphia with a heat index of 104. The heat index briefly touched 110 in Wildwood!

We get a small measure of relief Friday, not in the temperature but in the humidity. A weak cold front moved through the region Thursday afternoon and behind it, some drier air is working in overnight. This will drop the dewpoints a bit Friday, meaning we won’t be feeling the insufferable heat indices we felt Thursday.

Basically, 95 will feel like 95 — still very hot, but a tiny bit better. Because of this, the heat advisory has been scaled down to include just the city and nearby suburbs on both sides of I-95. I expect it will be expanded again over the weekend.

Any shred of relief Friday disappears over the weekend. Temperatures will peak this weekend in the upper 90’s, likely 99 both days, which would set a new record on Sunday. The current record for July 24 is 98, set in 2011.

There is even a chance we make a run for 100 degrees, which hasn’t happened in Philadelphia since 2012 — a full decade ago.

The pattern begins to break down early next week as a series of fronts bring shower and thunderstorm chances. This should finally break the worst of the heat, though it doesn’t appear that we’ll drop much below the 90 mark.

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Record Heat Hits Region Before Potential Severe Storms On Monday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia hit record-high temperatures on Sunday. The high in the city was 99 degrees, which breaks the previous record of 98 set in 2011. The heat index on Sunday was between 105 and 110. It’s been 10 years since temperatures in the city have hit 100 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning was issued for Philadelphia, Delaware, lower Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks Counties in Pennsylvania through Sunday at 8 p.m. Several counties in South Jersey are also impacted by the Excessive Heat Warning, along with New Castle County in Delaware. An Excessive Heat Warning, which is rare for Philadelphia, impacts the heat trapped...
billypenn.com

Philadelphia could hit 100 degrees for the first time in a decade

It’s hot, and not just in Philadelphia. More than 100 million people across the U.S. have been under excessive heat alerts during the past week, per the Washington Post, as many locations see the temperature climb into triple digits. The mercury hasn’t hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Philadelphia for...
WHYY

Philadelphia Heat Health Emergency extended through Monday

Though Philadelphia’s ‘Heat Health Emergency’ has been extended again, some relief from the hot temperatures may soon be on the way. According to 6abc, Sunday is the peak of the heatwave the region has been experiencing for the past several days, and temperatures are expected to remain in the high 80s to mid 90s throughout the week.
CBS Philly

How To Keep Cool In Philadelphia, South Jersey During Dangerous Heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer is in full swing and a heatwave has taken over Philadelphia and South Jersey. We’ve created a guide for you with tips for keeping cool and where you can find local cooling stations. Philadelphia Most Philadelphia city pools are open for the summer. Parks and Recreation also has spraygrounds and splash pads open across the city. To find the closest sprayground or splash pad to cool off in your neighborhood, click here. We also have a list of the open city pools here. When Philadelphia health officials declare a Heat Health Emergency, heat programs are activated. This includes the Philadelphia...
CBS Philly

Hot Weather Causing Significant Delays On Amtrak Trains Between Philadelphia And New York

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amtrak says train service between Philadelphia and New York has seen significant delays Saturday due to the heat. That’s because of the hot weather’s effects on tracks. .@Amtrak is reporting several delays because of heat-related speed restrictions between New York and Philadelphia. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/UrBGrrM2U3 — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) July 23, 2022 If you’re traveling on Amtrak, keep an eye on their app or website to make sure your train is not impacted. If you have questions, call 1-800-USA-RAIL for steps on what to do next.
6abc Action News

Phillies fans try to stay cool amid the extreme heat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies fans gathered at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon for the Phillies game against the Chicago Cubs. Despite the scorching hot temperatures fans still came out. "Too hot, extremely hot," said Malik Armstead of Old Greenwich, Connecticut. Some people got to the stadium...
CBS Philly

Phillies Fans, Local Residents Try To Stay Cool As Record Temps Hit Philadelphia: ‘It’s Blazing’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Those who dared to go outside tried to keep cool during this Sunday scorcher. More than 2,900 fans took in today’s Phillies game and it was brutal out there for them and the players. “It’s hot, it’s hot. It’s blazing,” a man said. “I can’t, I can’t do this.” Some Phillies fans even had second guesses. “We actually tried to sell the tickets yesterday, I’m not gonna lie,” a Phillies fan said at Citizens Bank Park. “It was too hot.” For some baseball enthusiasts, it may have been too hot. “It was very empty in there because it was so hot today,”...
CBS Philly

Doctors Expect Heat-Related Illnesses As Hot Temperatures Continue In Philadelphia Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The region has its first heat-related death. A 73-year-old man in Allentown who had underlying health conditions died Thursday. Doctors are expecting to see more heat-related illnesses as the hot temperatures continue. Heat kills more people than any other weather-related event, including tornados and hurricanes, which is why doctors say people need to be careful this weekend. Philadelphia is baking. Prolonged heat in the city makes hot temperatures scorching. It’s all the concrete, like on Broad Street crowded with cars where heat is amplified, creating the heat island effect. “It’s too hot, it’s too hot right now,” one woman said. “I’m warm as...
Mercury

Morning Briefing: It’s going to be even hotter outside today; Inflation hitting first responders; Disastrous 10th sinks Phillies

Good Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. Most of the region is in a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday with a couple of hot days ahead, but an end is in sight of a heat wave that began Tuesday and is forecast for an eight-day run. Meanwhile, the northern halves of Chester and Montgomery counties are also in the same advisory, but the southern halves are in an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Sunday. That warning also includes Delaware County, Philadelphia and all the adjoining counties in New Jersey and Delaware state. Heat index values up to 105 degrees are expected in the National Weather Service-issued advisory and 107 degrees in the warning.
CBS Philly

More Than 2,100 Cyclists Ride With Purpose From Philadelphia To Atlantic City In 35th Annual Ben To The Shore Bike Tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Before the heat became brutal Sunday afternoon, thousands of riders took off on their bikes heading from Philadelphia to Atlantic City. It’s about that time. Riders from all over the area tightened up their helmets and made sure their water bottles were filled as they geared up to ride with a purpose. “These are trying times,” Richard Shaw said. “And to be an officer, I don’t know, in this city could not possibly be harder.” More than 2,100 riders participated in “The Ben to the Shore Bike Tour,” a 60-mile ride across the Ben Franklin Bridge finishing in Atlantic City. On Sunday,...
CBS Philly

Local Residents Find Different Ways To Stay Cool As Philadelphia’s Heat Health Emergency Remains In Effect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city has opened more cooling centers to get a break from the sun and for those dealing with the heat and limited resources to cool things down. This weather can be dangerous and the city has activated a number of services to help keep everyone safe. It’s been brutal out and people are finding any way they can to cool off. On a hot, sticky and scorching Saturday night, Idris Jones is spending his 13th birthday with his dad trying to find a little reprieve from the heat at the Swann Fountain in Logan Square. “We pretty much went...
NBC Philadelphia

Beat the Heat. Take a Virtual Trip to the Beach With Live Jersey Shore Cam

With the Philadelphia region under an ongoing heat wave, people might be dreaming a day at the beach. But, you might be stuck at your desk at work or at home. 🏖️ Feel like you are there on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean with our exclusive Jersey Shore Cam from high above the Cape May Promenade live on this page Friday afternoon.
CBS Philly

AAA Mid-Atlantic Warning Drivers To Take Proper Precautions During Heat Wave

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — AAA Mid-Atlantic is warning drivers to check their vehicle’s batteries and tires as this week’s heat wave is causing a spike in broken-down cars. Mark Dooling, a service manager at AAA Car Care Center in Clifton Heights, said cars can handle a day or two of hot temperatures, but a week-long heat wave can cause problems. “All the systems in your vehicle, the same as in your body, are overstressed by heat,” Dooling said. “Most vehicles cannot handle this type of temperature on a good day, sustained.” From Sunday to Tuesday, AAA received more than 4,200 heat-related calls for broken-down cars in the Philadelphia five-county region, 4,700 calls in New Jersey and 700 in Delaware. Dooling says many of those calls are for dead batteries. He recommended drivers should get their car batteries checked before hitting the road. Drivers shouldn’t over-inflate their tires because it could cause a blowout. AAA also suggested that drivers have an emergency travel kit with extra water, coolant and jumper cables.
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

