Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:
02-13-15-21-22
(two, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
