Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Saturday, 4 orphaned puppies left a rescue in Southeast Missouri, took a flight with “Pilots N Paws” and landed in Lincoln. At just a few weeks old, their mother was hit by a car and had to be put down. All 4 female puppies were taken care of by a rescue in Southeast Missouri, until they were old enough to fly. They are now in the care of a Nebraska non-profit called “Brave Animal Rescue.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO