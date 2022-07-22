ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

02-13-15-21-22

(two, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

