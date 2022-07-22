ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Police investigating deadly shooting in Mattapan

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
MATTAPAN, Mass. — The Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood, Thursday.

Police responded to Orland Street, shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a person shot. When they arrived on scene, police say they located a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, according to Boston Police.

Boston Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

No one is in custody as a result of the shooting at this time, according to Boston Police.

