Man severely injured after car slams into home

By Kamrel Eppinger
 3 days ago
A devastating crash in Boca Raton has turned into a rally point for loved ones helping with the repairs and their friend's recovery.

Gary Schweikhart is commonly referred to as "the Godfather of public relations" by those within the South Florida PR community.

"He's such a wonderful human being," longtime friend Jill Switzer said. "Generous to a fault. He'd give you the shirt off of his back, the consummate professional. It's heartbreaking, because this man has given so much to this community, and nobody deserves this."

On July 11 at 2:12 p.m., the 70-year-old was working from home at his desk when a crash changed everything.

"This isn't even a case of negligence," attorney Gary Lesser said. "This is a case of gross negligence."

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a driver identified as Jeffrey Klein, 67, was traveling at least twice the speed limit along Tavernier Drive and slammed into Schweikhart's home office.

Neighbors said the impact sounded like an explosion.

Significant damage still remains to Gary Schweikhart's home July 21, 2022, weeks after a car crashed into it in Boca Raton, Fla.

Schweikhart suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital for surgery.

"So, he was actually underneath the vehicle that drove through his house and they had to extricate him from underneath the car," Lesser said.

After spending a few days in the intensive care unit, Schweikhart is now recovering in rehabilitation. However, he is still left unable to talk from the severity of his injuries.

"He's got a plate in his face, because of a fractured mandible. He has a fracture of his orbital floor. That's right below your eye," Lesser said. "He had to have tendon repair and he suffered lots and lots of terrible wounds."

Gary Schweikhart is recovering after sustaining severe injuries when a car plowed into his home on July 11, 2022.

Schweikhart is also without a home for at least the next eight months.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Home Depot were kind enough to help board up his home but it's still in need of repairs.

Those who know him best are hosting a benefit concert in his honor Aug. 28 at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach.

"Avery Summers, a wonderful vocalist here in town, Broadway performer, and my husband and myself, we want to do what we can to support him right now in his time of need," Switzer said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. According to the crash report, investigators did not suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

