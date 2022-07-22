ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

‘We seen him get executed’ | Family of man killed by HCSO sergeant still calling for transparency after seeing body cam video

KHOU
KHOU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — The family of a man shot and killed by a Harris County sheriff’s sergeant is still calling for transparency. Thursday afternoon, the family of Roderick Brooks says HCSO showed them edited body camera footage of the incident. KHOU 11 has learned the video will be released to the public...

www.khou.com

Comments / 5

l cob
5d ago

maybe he shouldn't have gone into that store to steal. maybe he shouldn't have attacked the associate that confronted him. maybe he shouldn't have decided to fight with a cop. maybe he shouldn't have gone after the cops 1st line of defense, putting them in fear for their safety. 'he was just a shoplifter'. anytime you decide to break the law, you start down the road that anything can happen and what happens depends on what they do next on that road. when people that break the laws are actually held accountable, maybe we'll see a reduction in crime in the streets and the businesses.

Reply
4
Related
foxsanantonio.com

A 19-year-old man calls family after being critically shot

HOUSTON - A man was found by authorities with a gunshot wound in his back after calling his family by phone Wednesday night. The 19-year-old was found around midnight near the 3400 block of Fiorella Way on Houston's Northside. The Harris County Sheriff's Department says they found the man in...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOMICIDE SUSPECT SHOOTS HIMSELF AS DEPUTIES STOP HIM ON FM 1960

A man is at Houston Northwest Hospital after he shot himself after killing a man at a restaurant in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported just before noon at The Crab Station located at 4505 Cypress Creek Parkway (FM-1960). According to Gonzalez, a man walked into the restaurant and shot a man before he fled. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris County deputies stopped the suspect near the restaurant, and that’s when he reportedly got out of his vehicle and shot himself. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Gonzalez said.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Moore
98online.com

Family of four, all wielding knives, stab each other in wild fight, Texas cops say

(From Yahoo) Four family members — a mother, father, brother and sister — were all stabbed during a fight at their Texas home, authorities said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10:50 p.m., on July 24, about a family disturbance at a home on Regional Park Drive, about 16 miles north of downtown Houston, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. The fight started between two adult siblings, a brother and sister, Gonzalez said.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sergeant#Body Cam#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Hcso#Dollar Tree
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 UNCOVERS THEFT RING-MAY BE OTHER VICTIMS

On July 14, 2022, one of Constable “Rowdy” Hayden’s Deputies took a civil call from an individual that owns mobile homes and rents to people in the area. The caller stated he believes a current tenant, with past due rent, was attempting to sell a mobile home without the owner’s consent. The Deputy opened an investigation and began looking into the suspicious activity and found that two tenants were contacting possible victims through various means and online. After contact, the suspects would meet victims at the house, take a down payment or provide a bill of sale after taking large sums of money, then block all communication with the victims. On July 22, 2022, an undercover operation with members of the Pct. The criminal Investigation Division safely took the two suspects into custody. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges of Felony Theft on both suspects. The investigation leads to the belief that there may be more possible victims scammed by the suspects. If anyone has any further information about possible victims we need to know. Please contact dispatch and ask to speak with a Pct. 4 Deputy, 936.760.5800. This is still an ongoing case and more charges can be forthcoming. Constable Hayden stated, “I am so proud of our Deputies, they consistently go the extra mile, dig extra deep and work these cases to the very end.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Used car dealership owner shot, killed by ex-brother-in-law in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are investigating how a dispute between former family members resulted in a deadly shooting overnight Sunday in northwest Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. at an auto shop in the 7800 block of Fallbrook Dr. That's where investigators said a shop employee told officers he, the shop owner, and his ex-brother-in-law were drinking beers at the shop.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy