ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Veteran sports writer J.P. Pelzman dies at 57

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkb2q_0goSB0Kj00

J.P. Pelzman, the sports writer who worked for Newsday, The Record, Asbury Park Press, Forbes and Rivals, has died. He was 57.

The Lynbrook police department confirmed Pelzman's death Thursday. There was no information available about a cause of his death.

Pelzman covered many beats, including the Jets, Mets, Rutgers, Seton Hall and his alma mater, Hofstra.

A Lynbrook resident, Pelzman graduated from Hofstra in 1986. He worked for the Ocean County Observer after college before joining Newsday and then The Record in Hackensack.

Dave Rivera, USA Today Network’s Atlantic Group Regional Sports Editor, worked with Pelzman for many years at The Record.

“From an editor’s standpoint, J.P. was everything you wanted in a reporter,'" Rivera said. "He worked so hard every day to find the most interesting stories to tell, and he wrote with such passion, often with a charming wit, that made reading his stories so enjoyable. He was always willing and eager to cover everything we asked of him.”

Pelzman loved covering college basketball. Early in his career, he handled the Hofstra beat for Newsday and got to know its young coach, Jay Wright, before he went to Villanova. When the Wildcats played Seton Hall in Big East Conference games, Wright always stopped by to say hello to him.

"J.P. was such a good guy and a pro’s pro of a sports writer,' . It was a privilege to spend many nights with him courtside and in the press room covering Seton Hall basketball,” Asbury Park sports writer Jerry Carino tweeted.

Neil Best of Newsday tweeted: “One of the most memorable characters I have encountered in my sports writing journey, J.P. was a colleague many decades ago and a friend to the end.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HBCU Gameday

JC Smith’s Williams makes 100 hurdles final

Former JC Smith hurdler Danielle Williams became the first HBCU athlete to make the finals of an event on the final day at the World Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The post JC Smith’s Williams makes 100 hurdles final appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
SPORTS
Sportico

Penn State Setback in Vintage Brand Lawsuit Could Shake Sports Industry

Click here to read the full article. Trademark law has disrupted name changes for the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Guardians, and now a new court ruling challenges longstanding assumptions about trademark protection for logos, symbols and other marks that distinguish sports teams. At issue is whether consumers view school marks on apparel and merchandise as a method of expressing support for their school or whether they believe those marks identify the school as the products’ source. On July 14, Judge Matthew Brann denied Penn State’s motion to dismiss a counterclaim brought by Vintage Brand, an online retailer of vintage T-shirts,...
WASHINGTON STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy