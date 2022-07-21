Friday's Time Schedule
|All Times EDT
|Friday, July 22
|MLB
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.<.
|WNBA
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
Comments / 0