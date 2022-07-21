ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
All Times EDT
Friday, July 22
MLB

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.<.

WNBA

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

