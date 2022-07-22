Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 346 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bisbee-Douglas Airport, or 12 miles east of Bisbee, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bisbee-Douglas Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

