Carolyn Jean Kitts

Virginia Jane Miller, 88, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her home. Born in Dundee, Florida, November 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Shelvey Holland and Margaret Willie Fleetwood Holland. Mrs. Miller was a bookkeeper for 40 plus years with her husband, owner of Miller Auto Air Conditioning. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. A faithful member of the Rock Church, Mrs. Miller enjoyed attending church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed time spent with family, friends and neighbors.
