ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Carolyn Jean Kitts

valdostatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolyn Jean Kitts, 79, of Valdosta, died at her home on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Born in Adel, Cook County, Georgia, on September 25, 1942, Carolyn was a daughter of the late Talmadge B. Fulp and Lexie Wynne Fulp....

valdostatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Gary Allen Storey

Gary Allen Storey, 69, of Valdosta passed away Wednesday July 20, 2022, at his residence following a short illness. He was born on May 4, 1953, in Valdosta to the late Charles Millard Storey and Julia Allen Storey. Mr. Storey was a retired self-employed carpenter. He is survived by two...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Virginia Jane Miller

Virginia Jane Miller, 88, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her home. Born in Dundee, Florida, November 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Shelvey Holland and Margaret Willie Fleetwood Holland. Mrs. Miller was a bookkeeper for 40 plus years with her husband, owner of Miller Auto Air Conditioning. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. A faithful member of the Rock Church, Mrs. Miller enjoyed attending church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed time spent with family, friends and neighbors.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Patrice Williams Kraholik

Patrice Williams Kraholik, 72, of Hahira passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Fort Lauderdale, FL on November 12, 1949 to the late Arnold Otto Williams and Patricia Parrott Williams. Patrice was a retired Title Clerk from the Lowndes County Tag Office. She is...
HAHIRA, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested in Valdosta homicide

Family still searching for answers in Thomasville missing woman’s case. Turner Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to crack down on interstate speeders. Turner Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to crack down on interstate speeders. Lee Co. seeing surge in economic development. Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Valdosta, GA
Obituaries
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Lake Park, GA
County
Cook County, GA
City
Adel, GA
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
City
Nashville, GA
State
South Carolina State
WTXL ABC 27 News

VSU to say farewell to Ashley Cinemas in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State University invites their local community out to say farewell to Ashley Cinemas on July 23 and the 24th. From 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the exterior lights will be lit for students and community members to join one another in commemorating the end of the cinema and the beginning of a new project on the site.
WALB 10

South Ga. restaurant owner seeing more ‘dine and dash’ incidents

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - You’ve likely heard the term “dine and dash.” That’s when customers leave without paying. Martin Moreno-Valencia owns Mexican restaurants in Cairo, Valdosta and Perry, Fla. He said this kind of incident costs him from $500 to $1,000 a month. “We have people...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. school lunch program ends for some schools

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Last school year, students at Lowndes County Schools didn’t have to pay for lunch and breakfast but that’s about to change. Lowndes County School System was operating under a USDA waiver that kept parents from paying for students to eat lunch and breakfast but as of June 30, that waiver expired for some schools. Now it’s for all of them.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Walhalla
southgatv.com

Moultrie’s meth traffickers sentenced

ALBANY, GA- The remaining defendants guilty of participating in a methamphetamine trafficking network based out of Moultrie, Georgia, were sentenced to prison for their crimes. Robert Lee Smith, III, 46, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 360 months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously...
MOULTRIE, GA
WCTV

LCSO investigating accidental shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting in the 9000 block of Winged Foot Drive. LCSO posted limited information on Saturday, indicating the scene is still active. There is no word yet on any injuries. WCTV is working to learn more information.
LEON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
India
southgatv.com

GBI casts Thomas County dragnet for probationers

THOMASVILLE, GA -Last Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thomasville Field Office (GBI), Georgia State Patrol Thomasville Post (GSP), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department, and Boston Police Department collaborated to conduct concentrated patrols in areas in Thomas County. In the areas targeted,...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Thomas County man still missing

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive this afternoon, paired with feel-like temperatures near 100 degrees. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried battle it out in a debate in Miami. Updated: 10 hours ago. Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried look to make a...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

State and local law enforcement conduct joint patrol in Thomas County

State and local law enforcement recently conducted a joint proactive patrol in Thomas County. At 7 p.m., on Friday, July 15, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thomasville Field Office (GBI), Georgia State Patrol Thomasville Post (GSP), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department, and Boston Police Department conducted concentrated patrols in areas in Thomas County.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Authorities believe suspect in fatal Homerville shooting in Douglas or Valdosta

Officers in Homerville are searching for Marthony Hood, who they have officially named as the lone suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Homerville on Wednesday. According to officials, Hood is suspected to either be in Douglas or Valdosta. According to authorities, on Wednesday, local police were dispatched to...
wfxl.com

Valdosta Police: Woman shot, killed by boyfriend following fight

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman is dead after being shot in Valdosta and police say her boyfriend did it. In a media release, the Valdosta Police Department says their officers were called to a home on Euclid Circle just after 10:30 p.m. Friday about a possible homicide. The person that called 911 said one of their relatives had called and said he killed his girlfriend. When officers arrived at the house, they encountered George Tucker coming outside. Once they placed Tucker in custody, investigators went inside and found Pansy Fulton dead from a gunshot wound.
VALDOSTA, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Bus service to Tallahassee coming soon

County officials last week signed a three-year agreement with the state that will allow for the establishment of a bus shuttle service to and from Tallahassee via Big Bend Transit (BBT). The buses will travel from Monticello to locations in Tallahassee, where riders will be able to access established StarMetro...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made in armed attack at Valdosta Circle K

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police have arrested a man who attacked another inside a Northside Drive Circle K store. Offender: Roberts, Domaine C, African American male, age 39, resident of Valdosta. On July 20, 2022, at approximately 2:48 am., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to 425 Northside Drive (Circle...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Career criminal sentenced on firearms charges

VALDOSTA – A Thomasville resident with a violent criminal history who fled from police after being caught illegally with multiple weapons — including a stolen AR-15 semi-automatic rifle — has been sentenced to serve 21 years in prison for his crime. Torrieo Monte Johnson, aka Corker, 40,...
THOMASVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy