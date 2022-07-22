Carolyn Jean Kitts

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman is dead after being shot in Valdosta and police say her boyfriend did it. In a media release, the Valdosta Police Department says their officers were called to a home on Euclid Circle just after 10:30 p.m. Friday about a possible homicide. The person that called 911 said one of their relatives had called and said he killed his girlfriend. When officers arrived at the house, they encountered George Tucker coming outside. Once they placed Tucker in custody, investigators went inside and found Pansy Fulton dead from a gunshot wound.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO