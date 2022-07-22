ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinton, NY

Republican Gov. candidate Lee Zeldin attacked at campaign stop

By WRGB Staff
WRGB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERINTON, N.Y. (WRGB) — Congressman Lee Zeldin was attacked at a campaign event in Perinton Thursday night. Zeldin is the Republican candidate for governor in New York State. The campaign says the attacker got on the stage and attempted to stab Zeldin as he spoke to his supporters....

