ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Missing Greece woman: Car found, dead body inside

By Hailie Higgins
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNl37_0goS9xuw00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — A body was found inside the car belonging to Keri Heine, Greece Police report Thursday.

The 46-year-old Greece woman has been missing since July 10. Police said Thursday the body found in her car would be sent to the medical examiner’s office to be identified.

Police actively searching for missing Greece woman

The vehicle was found alongside State Route 104 in the Town of Ontario in Wayne County, Greece police say.

Prior to the discovery, a vigil at Rochester General Hospital had already been planned Thursday evening at 8:00 p.m. for Heine. She was a nurse at the hospital.

Daughter of missing Greece woman speaks out

At this time, Greece Police say there is no indication of foul play.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greece, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Greece, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greece Police#State Route 104#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy