LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Dainty competition is a yearly chance for Germantown and Schnitzelburg to celebrate one of the many things that make their neighborhood unique. This year, it is an all-weekend party anticipating a 52nd annual Dainty competition. The contest itself takes place on Monday. Everything opens at 5p.m., competition is at 5:30p.m., followed by live music and a DJ at 8p.m.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO