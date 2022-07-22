ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, united on Jan. 6: Both leaders vowed to keep certifying electoral votes as a riot raged, according to new video from the day.

POLITICO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jan. 6 select panel is contrasting the conversations with Trump’s actions. Inside the room: The Jan. 6 select committee played new video Thursday night of congressional leadership speaking by phone from a secure location with then-acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. Leaders in both parties urged Miller to quickly reopen...

www.politico.com

Comments / 290

Paula Foster
2d ago

I'm afraid your mistaken. Senator Pelosi is in charge of security for the Capitol. President Trump offered to her the support of the National Guard, but she declined. So this is not one you can blame on him. When the BLM riots happened I think your talking about the White House and President Trump was there with his wife and teenage son in the bunker as the White House shed was on fire, Secret Service men were injured, and the gates were being torn down.

Reply(68)
67
impeach Brandon fjb
1d ago

lol meanwhile inflation is at a 42-year high the economy is the worst it's been in over 50 years gas prices are higher than anyone alive has ever paid food prices are unaffordable baby formula is almost non-existent and causing deaths among the babies and so on but let's just continue trying to smear Trump so he does not run for president again because that's the most important thing in the entire planet keeping Trump from running for president again

Reply(21)
36
Willie Watts
2d ago

Why not General Milley or Ray Epps testimony. Milley said under oath that Nancy and Bowser refused the National Guards Help January 6th. He said that Trump offer the National Guards Help. So why would Nancy and Bowser do that for.Plus didn't even have the Capitol Secured .Only half staff Capitol Police.

Reply(48)
57
Related
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Nancy Mace
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Senate Democrats#United States Senate#Defense#House
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy