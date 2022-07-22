Doughboys dismantle Bristol

ELIZABETHTON — As Levi Fisher battled cancer at St. Jude’s, his doctors encouraged him to wish big. But when the wish came true on Friday morning, it was much bigger than the 12-year-old could possibly have imagined. Out his back door on that beautiful warm morning, there was a concrete basketball court. On the court, dressed to shoot hoops with him, were the men’s and women’s basketball teams from East Tennessee State University.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO