Johnson City, TN

Doughboys dismantle Bristol

By TANNER COOK tcook@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

One night after hanging 15 runs on Bluefield, the Johnson City baseball...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport earns split with Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. — Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Kingsport Axmen had a lead on Pulaski in the first game of Sunday’s Appalachian League doubleheader at Calfee Park. Then the River Turtles offense came alive to steal the game 7-2.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucketneers win TBT opener

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four players scored in double figures as the Bucketneers won their first game in The Basketball Tournament, 83-73, over Fully Loaded on Sunday. The Bucketneers, a team comprised mostly of former East Tennessee State players, were led by Desonta Bradford. The former Southern Conference player of the year scored 16 points, making 7 of his 15 shots.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport duplicates winning formula at Princeton

PRINCETON, W. Va. — Gunner Gouldsmith, Shea McGahan and Aaron Casillas supplied home-run power Friday, helping Kingsport’s Axmen double up Princeton 10-5 for the second straight night in Appalachian League action at Hunnicutt Field. Nate Anderson and Corbin Shaw contributed 3-for-4 efforts for the West Division leaders, who...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport to start preservation paving in Lynn Garden

KINGSPORT — A select number of streets in west Lynn Garden will receive a paving preservation treatment, city officials said Friday. The project, being performed by Holbrook Asphalt Co., will begin on July 27 and will be completed by Aug. 31, according to a city press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ramsey driving Rangers to new lands

ELIZABETHTON — How comfortable is Unaka football coach O’Brien Bennett with senior quarterback Landon Ramsey calling the plays?. “I told him the other day that I feel pretty comfortable going to get nachos during the ballgame,” Bennett said. “That’s where you want to be as a coach in being able to tell a kid that he’s got it and Landon definitely has it.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Levi wished big, but what he got was even bigger

ELIZABETHTON — As Levi Fisher battled cancer at St. Jude’s, his doctors encouraged him to wish big. But when the wish came true on Friday morning, it was much bigger than the 12-year-old could possibly have imagined. Out his back door on that beautiful warm morning, there was a concrete basketball court. On the court, dressed to shoot hoops with him, were the men’s and women’s basketball teams from East Tennessee State University.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The Fun Fest Disc Golf Tournament was a hole-in-one

KINGSPORT — Flying discs streaked freely across Borden Park during the Fun Fest Disc Golf Tournament on Friday. At 5 p.m. pre-registered players gathered at the Lamont Street course for some friendly competition.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Chairmakers to converge in Jonesborough

Members of The SeatWeavers’ Guild, Inc., the first and only chair caning guild in North America, will converge in Jonesborough from July 29 to July 31 for their annual gathering hosted by The McKinney Center. Each year the guild selects a different area of the country to hold its...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Another successful tour for the BookWorm Mobile

JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Schools’ BookWorm Mobile has finished another fun-filled summer tour of Johnson City. As the start of a new school year approaches, many summer camps and programs have come to an end. Johnson City Schools fired up the BookWorm Mobile last week in an effort to keep kids reading throughout the summer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Colonial Heights needs a park

I grew up in a house bordering Colonial Heights Middle School. The school grounds were where children played, where church softball teams competed, and where seniors like my mother walked the track. Now is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make those school grounds a community park. Except for Warriors Path, there...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hikes, bike rides, traditional crafts this week at Summer in the Park

KINGSPORT — There are still a few weeks left to enjoy Summer in the Park, the award-winning nature program offering free family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events at Warriors’ Path State Park. During the week of July 25, visitors can hike and bike, track native wildlife, share traditional crafts...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gobbles score Late Model, Mod 4 wins at Lonesome Pine

COEBURN — Gobble, Gobble. Josh Gobble won Saturday night’s Late Model feature at Lonesome Pine Raceway with his father Kirby Gobble in second. It was a reversal from the Mod 4 feature when Kirby Gobble scored the victory over Josh in a 1-2 finish.
COEBURN, VA
Kingsport Times-News

StoryTown Radio Show plans salute to veterans

JONESBOROUGH — The StoryTown Radio Show will present a special performance featuring stories from local veterans on Monday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center. The cast will be joined by The Jonesborough Novelty Band, as well as vocalist Lani Elizabeth of the Jonesborough Rhythm Express accompanied by Brett McCluskey.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Johnson City Public Library (July 24-30)

JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

McKinney Center announces fall classes

The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts has announced their fall schedule of over 30 classes and workshops. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes. All classes and policies can be found at mckinneycenter.com.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Von Cannon appointed vice chair of UETHDA

ELIZABETHTON — A long-time member of the board of directors of the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has been appointed vice chairman of the organization. Charles Dean Von Cannon has recently accepted the position. He replaces Kenneth Treadway, who is now serving as chairman. Von Cannon has served on the board since 2012, representing the Carter County region.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins Commission hears pitch for new industrial park at HAAP

ROGERSVILLE — A representative of the city of Kingsport spoke to the Hawkins County Commission during a called meeting Monday about developing a new industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. John Rose, Kingsport’s economic development director, said the city was approached by BAE Systems, the current contractor for...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

