Doughboys dismantle Bristol

PULASKI, Va. — Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Kingsport Axmen had a lead on Pulaski in the first game of Sunday’s Appalachian League doubleheader at Calfee Park. Then the River Turtles offense came alive to steal the game 7-2.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four players scored in double figures as the Bucketneers won their first game in The Basketball Tournament, 83-73, over Fully Loaded on Sunday. The Bucketneers, a team comprised mostly of former East Tennessee State players, were led by Desonta Bradford. The former Southern Conference player of the year scored 16 points, making 7 of his 15 shots.
PRINCETON, W. Va. — Gunner Gouldsmith, Shea McGahan and Aaron Casillas supplied home-run power Friday, helping Kingsport’s Axmen double up Princeton 10-5 for the second straight night in Appalachian League action at Hunnicutt Field. Nate Anderson and Corbin Shaw contributed 3-for-4 efforts for the West Division leaders, who...
KINGSPORT — A select number of streets in west Lynn Garden will receive a paving preservation treatment, city officials said Friday. The project, being performed by Holbrook Asphalt Co., will begin on July 27 and will be completed by Aug. 31, according to a city press release.
KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke keeps racking them up with his eighth straight Late Model Stock win at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night. Meanwhile, local racing legend Brad Teague moved to second behind VanDyke in the track’s NASCAR Weekly Series point standings with a top-five finish.
ELIZABETHTON — How comfortable is Unaka football coach O’Brien Bennett with senior quarterback Landon Ramsey calling the plays?. “I told him the other day that I feel pretty comfortable going to get nachos during the ballgame,” Bennett said. “That’s where you want to be as a coach in being able to tell a kid that he’s got it and Landon definitely has it.
ELIZABETHTON — As Levi Fisher battled cancer at St. Jude’s, his doctors encouraged him to wish big. But when the wish came true on Friday morning, it was much bigger than the 12-year-old could possibly have imagined. Out his back door on that beautiful warm morning, there was a concrete basketball court. On the court, dressed to shoot hoops with him, were the men’s and women’s basketball teams from East Tennessee State University.
KINGSPORT — Flying discs streaked freely across Borden Park during the Fun Fest Disc Golf Tournament on Friday. At 5 p.m. pre-registered players gathered at the Lamont Street course for some friendly competition.
Members of The SeatWeavers’ Guild, Inc., the first and only chair caning guild in North America, will converge in Jonesborough from July 29 to July 31 for their annual gathering hosted by The McKinney Center. Each year the guild selects a different area of the country to hold its...
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Schools’ BookWorm Mobile has finished another fun-filled summer tour of Johnson City. As the start of a new school year approaches, many summer camps and programs have come to an end. Johnson City Schools fired up the BookWorm Mobile last week in an effort to keep kids reading throughout the summer.
I grew up in a house bordering Colonial Heights Middle School. The school grounds were where children played, where church softball teams competed, and where seniors like my mother walked the track. Now is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make those school grounds a community park. Except for Warriors Path, there...
KINGSPORT — There are still a few weeks left to enjoy Summer in the Park, the award-winning nature program offering free family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events at Warriors’ Path State Park. During the week of July 25, visitors can hike and bike, track native wildlife, share traditional crafts...
COEBURN — Gobble, Gobble. Josh Gobble won Saturday night’s Late Model feature at Lonesome Pine Raceway with his father Kirby Gobble in second. It was a reversal from the Mod 4 feature when Kirby Gobble scored the victory over Josh in a 1-2 finish.
JONESBOROUGH — The StoryTown Radio Show will present a special performance featuring stories from local veterans on Monday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center. The cast will be joined by The Jonesborough Novelty Band, as well as vocalist Lani Elizabeth of the Jonesborough Rhythm Express accompanied by Brett McCluskey.
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts has announced their fall schedule of over 30 classes and workshops. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes. All classes and policies can be found at mckinneycenter.com.
JONESBOROUGH — A half-heard phrase. An old family story. Words on faded signs glimpsed on the side of the road. Any chance encounter can be fodder for the soulful stories of country music songstress Kate Campbell.
ELIZABETHTON — A long-time member of the board of directors of the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has been appointed vice chairman of the organization. Charles Dean Von Cannon has recently accepted the position. He replaces Kenneth Treadway, who is now serving as chairman. Von Cannon has served on the board since 2012, representing the Carter County region.
ROGERSVILLE — A representative of the city of Kingsport spoke to the Hawkins County Commission during a called meeting Monday about developing a new industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. John Rose, Kingsport’s economic development director, said the city was approached by BAE Systems, the current contractor for...
Comments / 0