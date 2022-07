Zurich-based Credit Suisse is reportedly considering new ways to slash its costs after a poor performance in the last quarter. An unnamed source told the Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung that the bank’s numbers are “catastrophic” and that staff morale has been low, Reuters reported Sunday (July 24). It comes as managers and the board of directors have begun talking about a new, expansive plan designed to save costs.

