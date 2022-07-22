ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson just got a whole lot more expensive

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukBWG_0goS5rC400

Kyler Murray got a whole lot richer Thursday, raking in a five-year, $230.5-million contract extension from the Cardinals that includes a whopping $160 million in guaranteed money. And nobody on this green Earth is happier about it than his Ravens counterpart Lamar Jackson, who knows that a similar fortune awaits him, either in the coming months or as a free agent next offseason.

Murray and Jackson have more than a little in common. Both are dual threats with Heisman pedigree. But only one is a former MVP with more rushing yards in a single season than any quarterback in the history of the sport. If Murray, a 5’10” pipsqueak who had never reached the playoffs until last season (he threw for 137 yards with two turnovers in a loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams), can land a deal of that magnitude, just imagine the windfall Jackson will be in for when his much-anticipated payday finally comes.

It's hard to imagine Jackson settling for less than what the Cardinals paid Murray, though the Ravens, as any team in their position would, will scratch and claw for whatever leverage they can find. Applying the franchise tag to Jackson next offseason would be a temporary fix, allowing the Ravens more time to negotiate with their star signal-caller. Of course, Jackson would also stand to benefit from that approach, particularly if he returns to his MVP form this upcoming season following an injury-plagued 2021. With Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert up for extensions soon, the price for a franchise quarterback is only going up, putting the Ravens in danger of overplaying their hand.

Jackson is no one's idea of a perfect quarterback—he took an inordinate number of sacks last season (38 in only 12 games) and was careless with the ball at times, committing a career-worst 16 turnovers (13 interceptions, three lost fumbles). But at his best, he’s a killer, an absolute hurricane of a quarterback with athleticism rivaling Michael Vick in his Atlanta prime. Jackson, for his part, seems plenty motivated, reporting for training camp almost a week early. Many are skeptical of Jackson representing himself instead of hiring a real agent, but so far he hasn’t needed one, letting his on-field performance speak for itself.

Comments / 4

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Antonio Brown's Performance Last Night

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has officially moved on to the next chapter of his professional career. Instead of reeling in touchdown catches on the NFL gridiron, AB is now taking the mic on music festival stages. Brown took the stage for a performance at Rolling Loud in Miami...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Browns Officially Sign Veteran Quarterback

What started as a rumor followed by a workout just 24 hours ago has manifested into a reality - and not one that Cleveland Browns fans are overly thrilled about. On Friday, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen. The move comes just hours after Rosen worked out for the Browns. He clearly made the right impression.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Shares A Simple Lamar Jackson Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have not agreed to terms on a new contract. If they don’t sign an extension, Jackson could walk away as a free agent after playing out his fifth-year option. However, patience is a virtue and the former league MVP might reap the fruits...
BALTIMORE, MD
RamDigest

DeSean Jackson Receives Rams Super Bowl Ring

DeSean Jackson's most recent NFL endeavors came in Las Vegas, but he's hit the gridiron jackpot in Los Angeles. Jackson was part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl ring bestowment ceremonies, as he showcased his nearly earned ring on his Instagram story. The veteran receiver, who remains a free agent, earned the first championship honor of his career despite being bid farewell from the Rams prior to the postseason, his last game in blue and yellow coming in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Cut Notable Quarterback On Sunday

The Jaguars have made a couple of notable moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. Jacksonville has reportedly cut rookie quarterback E.J. Perry. Perry, a rookie quarterback out of Boston College and Brown, was given a big-time undrafted free agent deal by Jacksonville. However, the Jaguars have released Perry to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly "Frustrated" With 1 Player This Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs are opening training camp with all of their most important players heading into 2022. But there's one key player who has apparently left the team a little "frustrated." Appearing on NFL Now, NFL insider Jeffri Chadiha said that the Chiefs are frustrated over their current situation...
KANSAS CITY, MO
UPI News

Rams' Super Bowl LVI rings include turf, game ball

July 22 (UPI) -- Dozens of diamonds, team slogans, names and jersey numbers are typical features of Super Bowl rings, but the Los Angeles Rams' new jewelry includes actual pieces of turf and the football from the title game. Rams players and coaches received the unique rings at a private...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names 5 QBs That "Need" To Go On Super Bowl Run

There'll be plenty of quarterbacks dealing with "championship or bust" expectations this season, but Robert Griffin III believes there are five in particular who need to go on a Super Bowl run this year. At the top of Griffin's list is Buffalo Bills gunslinger Josh Allen. Allen was nearly flawless...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Hawkins
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Announce Signing Of Veteran Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams are bolstering their quarterback depth ahead of training camp. The NFC West team announced this Saturday that it's signed veteran quarterback Luis Perez. Perez, a former USFL quarterback, joins a position group that also features Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Perez will join the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cardinals#Heisman#Mvp
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson has financial incentive to accept suspension?

Deshaun Watson will likely be suspended at some point in the coming weeks, and there have been reports that the Cleveland Browns star plans to file a lawsuit if he does not feel the length of the ban is appropriate. However, Watson may have some serious financial incentive to accept the punishment and move on.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: There's 1 Favorite To Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly gave Jimmy Garoppolo and his team permission to seek a trade before the start of the 2022 season. With training camps already underway around the league, any possible trade for Jimmy G would have to take place pretty last minute. So what...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former Navy Star QB Has Reportedly Retired From NFL

Former Navy standout Malcolm Perry has reportedly retired from the NFL after three seasons in the league. The New England Patriots placed the 25-year-old wide receiver on the reserved/retired list on Friday. He was a "longshot" to make the Pats' 2022 roster, per NFL insider Mike Reiss. Perry was a...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Perfect Reaction To Red Sox Blowout Last Night

On Friday night, the Boston Red Sox were dismantled by the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Though it's hard to believe, they lost by a final score of 28-5. During the fifth inning of the Boston-Toronto game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had the perfect response when he saw the boxscore.
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy