Lamar Jackson just got a whole lot more expensive

Kyler Murray got a whole lot richer Thursday, raking in a five-year, $230.5-million contract extension from the Cardinals that includes a whopping $160 million in guaranteed money. And nobody on this green Earth is happier about it than his Ravens counterpart Lamar Jackson, who knows that a similar fortune awaits him, either in the coming months or as a free agent next offseason.

Murray and Jackson have more than a little in common. Both are dual threats with Heisman pedigree. But only one is a former MVP with more rushing yards in a single season than any quarterback in the history of the sport. If Murray, a 5’10” pipsqueak who had never reached the playoffs until last season (he threw for 137 yards with two turnovers in a loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams), can land a deal of that magnitude, just imagine the windfall Jackson will be in for when his much-anticipated payday finally comes.

It's hard to imagine Jackson settling for less than what the Cardinals paid Murray, though the Ravens, as any team in their position would, will scratch and claw for whatever leverage they can find. Applying the franchise tag to Jackson next offseason would be a temporary fix, allowing the Ravens more time to negotiate with their star signal-caller. Of course, Jackson would also stand to benefit from that approach, particularly if he returns to his MVP form this upcoming season following an injury-plagued 2021. With Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert up for extensions soon, the price for a franchise quarterback is only going up, putting the Ravens in danger of overplaying their hand.

Jackson is no one's idea of a perfect quarterback—he took an inordinate number of sacks last season (38 in only 12 games) and was careless with the ball at times, committing a career-worst 16 turnovers (13 interceptions, three lost fumbles). But at his best, he’s a killer, an absolute hurricane of a quarterback with athleticism rivaling Michael Vick in his Atlanta prime. Jackson, for his part, seems plenty motivated, reporting for training camp almost a week early. Many are skeptical of Jackson representing himself instead of hiring a real agent, but so far he hasn’t needed one, letting his on-field performance speak for itself.