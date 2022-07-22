ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men plead guilty to narcotics conspiracy

Two defendants pleaded guilty Thursday to their role in a narcotics conspiracy which resulted in a triple homicide in September of 2019.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 49-year-old Jariel Cobb, pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wilford to narcotics conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct justice, use of fire to commit a felony, and conspiracy to damage and destroy a vehicle used in interstate commerce by fire.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also announced that co-defendant, 39-year-old James Reed, pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct justice, use of fire to commit a felony, and accessory after the fact.

These charges are connected to the deaths of Nicole Marie Merced-Plaud, Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon, and Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred . Plaud and Miguel Valentin-Colon's son, three-year-old Noelvin, was found sleeping alone on a porch in Buffalo the morning after.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Cobb faces a minimum penalty of 25 years in prison to a maximum of life and a $20,000,000 fine. Reed faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison to a maximum of life and a $20,000 fine.

