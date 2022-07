DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two officials with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office became heroes after they saved a baby’s life after it fell into a swimming pool. On Saturday afternoon, around 5 p.m., deputies with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to a home on Largo Road in Decaturville in regards to an infant that had fallen into a swimming pool and was unresponsive.

