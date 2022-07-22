Extreme heat in St. Louis can cause car troubles

ST. LOUIS – The extreme heat can be tough to escape in St. Louis. Cars can also be a danger as increased heat is trapped inside.

“It’s almost suffocating on some days, but I’ve been really surprised how long this heat has been dragging out,” said Mary Manus of St. Louis and mother of two.

Chesterfield resident Michael Klein said he has been staying inside to get away from the heat.

“We’ve been trying to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible,” said Klein. “That’s about all you can do!”

“You have to remember that the asphalt on the road is going to be even hotter typically than the air temperature, so with that regular driving can cause the tires, the air pressure to expand inside and if your tires aren’t properly inflated, you can cause a blowout,” said AAA Missouri spokesperson, Nick Chabarria.

The heat can also cause the car’s battery to die. It is an issue that AAA Missouri said accounts for 20% of calls in July.

St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby said temperatures inside cars can increase up to 80 degrees or more.

“On an 80-degree day, and it’s obvious we’re going to be a lot hotter than that,” said Mosby. “It’s estimated that a car will increase by 19 degrees in 10 minutes. So, you’re 80 degrees in 10 minutes, you’re in the 90s, and a child, their body heats up three to five times faster than we do as adults.”

