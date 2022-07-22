ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot temperatures raise concerns for workers out in sun all day

 3 days ago
(Getty)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The heat lately has been a struggle for many who work long hours in the sun.

Intense labor with extreme heat can lead to heat exhaustion. So–It’s important to be aware of yourself and others around you. Rising temperature mean workers need to take frequent hydration breaks.

Knowing your body and your limits is crucial if you’re out in the heat–and even more so if you work long shifts in the sun.

“On really hot days like today, we’ll put a buddy system in place, make sure everyone’s looking after each other,” Bettis Asphalt Safety Director, Colin Solsberg said. “You know, and we tell them they know their body best, so if something’s feeling off let us know before things get different, and then we’ll get them in some AC to kind of combat the heat that way as well.”

If you plan on spending significant time outside, it’s important to listen to your body.

