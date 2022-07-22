ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Local high school gets to open for Foreigner at York State Fair

 3 days ago
YORK, Pa. — A group of local high school students is preparing to perform the show of a lifetime. The Eagle Singers with Bermudian Spring High School in Adams County earned the opportunity to open for legendary rock band Foreigner...

