Local high school gets to open for Foreigner at York State Fair

(WHTM) — The weekend of July 23 and 24 is full of fun activities and events for all ages. Here’s a list for Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 in the Midstate. If you’re in Harrisburg and want to run/walk for a good cause, look into joining the Prince Hall Shriners Health Walk at the Capitol Complex in Downtown Harrisburg! Tickets are $5 for children, $10 for an adult team, and $15 for individual adults. The event helps promote education and awareness regarding diseases and health conditions that affect communities of color. The event will feature a three mile walk/run that will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO