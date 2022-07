BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- “Evil was loud on May 14, but I believe love will always be louder.”. To many, Ms Pearl Young radiated love and faith with every step she took. “She was a beacon of hope. Of light. She was a woman of love.” said Pamela Pritchett, Young’s daughter. “She was a person who simply cared for the people and that’s the truth about my mom. That’s her story. That’s part of her legacy.”

