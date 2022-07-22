ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

D-backs GM: ‘The faster we get these guys to the big leagues the better’

By NIKASH NATH
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen is thrilled with the fact that Druw Jones, son of former Atlanta Braves All-Star Andruw Jones, fell to the D-backs with the second overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Many scouts were projecting Jones to go No. 1 overall. However, after Jackson...

arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Phillies move Nick Castellanos in lineup after months of struggles

After months of struggling as the Phillies' No. 3 or 4 hitter, Nick Castellanos was finally moved down in the lineup for Sunday's series finale with the Cubs. Castellanos bats fifth, the lowest he has appeared in the Phils' batting order. The bulk of his season has been spent in the cleanup spot, but Castellanos had hit third in every game he started since Bryce Harper went down with a broken thumb on June 25.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
numberfire.com

David Peralta out of Diamondbacks' Friday lineup versus Nationals

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is not starting in Friday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Peralta will rest in Arizona after Jordan Luplow was picked as Friday's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 189 batted ball this season, Peralta has recorded a 12.2% barrel rate and a .321 expected...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Rougned Odor sitting versus New York Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will take the afternoon off as the Orioles finish up their series with his former team. Tyler Nevin will join the lineup at third base and bat seventh and Ramon Urias will take over at second base.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

Bellinger's grand slam propels Dodgers past Giants 5-1

Cody Bellinger's grand slam broke a tie in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 Friday night for their ninth straight win at home. Bellinger connected on a curveball over the plate from Sam Long (1-3) with two outs and an 0-2 count for his seventh career grand slam.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tim Locastro optioned to Triple-A by Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In light of a potential season-ending injury to reliever Michael King, the Yankees are opting to bolster the bullpen. As such, they'll roll with a 4-man bench, and Locastro is headed to Triple-A as a result. In 28...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hazen
Person
Andruw Jones
Person
Derrick Hall
Person
Matt Holliday
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Drew Largest Crowd Of 2022 MLB Season Against Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the second half of the 2022 season by hosting division-rival San Francisco Giants with a promotional Cody Bellinger bobblehead giveaway. Thursday’s game drew an announced attendance of 53,165, which was the team’s 10th sellout of the season and the largest paid attendance in all of Major league Baseball this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Luis Gonzalez in right field on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gonzalez will man right field after Mike Yastrzemski was let on the bench versus their intrastate competition. In a matchup against left-hander Julio Urias, our models project Gonzalez to score 7.0 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Bubic goes 7, Royals edge Rays 4-2 to win series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and the Kansas City Royals beat Tampa Bay 4-2 on Sunday, winning a series against the Rays for the first time in five years. Dozier snapped a 2-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he singled off Brooks Raley (1-1) to score Whit Merrifield. Melendez added an insurance run with a double down the left-field line in the eighth. The Royals overcame the loss of Bobby Witt Jr. for their first series win against the Rays since 2017. They broke an 11-series losing streak to the American League East. “Just a great series. That is a good team and to walk out with a series win is a big deal for us,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We had so many guys on base and we had a lot of missed opportunities today and those are ones that usually slip away, but our guys just kept with it and got some big hits late.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
On3.com

UNC, Arizona latest to reach out to 4-star Trey Parker

Trey Parker is No. 72 player in On3’s 2023 class. The 6-foot-2 guard was leading Nike’s EYBL in scoring coming into Peach Jam. This week the electric Parker is averaging 21.1 points and 3.4 assists on 3.0 made threes per game. “I got one mentality when I am...
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Backs#Arizona Diamondbacks#Gm#Wolf Luke#Bickley Marotta
numberfire.com

Cam Gallagher catching for Kansas City Sunday

The Kansas City Royals listed Cam Gallagher as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gallagher will handle catching duties and bat ninth Sunday while MJ Melendez takes the afternoon off. Gallagher has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.1 fantasy points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jonathan Villar not in lineup Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels infielder Jonathan Villar is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Villar is being replaced at third base by Phil Gosselin versus Braves starter Ian Anderson. In 220 plate appearances this season, Villar has a .208 batting average with a .562 OPS, 3 home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Austin Slater leading off on Friday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Slater will man center field after Mike Yastrzemski was shifted to right and Luis Gonzalez was rested. In a matchup against left-hander Tyler Anderson, our models project Slater to score 11.2 FanDuel points at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All Cardinals

Maxx Williams Begins Training Camp Unable to Practice

In a move that was expected, the Cardinals have placed tight end Maxx Williams on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list to begin training camp. Players placed on that list failed their physical. Williams suffered a serious knee injury in the Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers...
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes sitting Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Paredes is being replaced at first base by Ji-Man Choi versus Royals starter Brady Singer. In 187 plate appearancesthis season, Paredes has a .222 batting average with a .796...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Yandy Diaz's 3-run double propels Rays past Royals

Yandy Diaz's three-run double helped starter Drew Rasmussen win for the first time in nearly two months as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the host Kansas City Royals 7-3 Friday night. Diaz went 1-for-3 with a fourth-inning double that broke open a 2-1 game. He walked twice and drove in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Reds 2022 Draft signings tracker

Below is a list of every player drafted by the Reds. Each club has until 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 1, to come to terms with its Draft selections. If a player has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, he can sign at any time up until one week prior to the next year’s Draft.
CINCINNATI, OH
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy