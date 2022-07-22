Berwick grad Mike Bennett takes over Bulldogs’ football program
As a player, Mike Bennett won two state football championships at Berwick in the early 1990s under legendary coach George Curry. Now Bennett is going into his first season as head coach of the Bulldogs, and is looking to impart some of the lessons he learned under Curry onto his new players.
