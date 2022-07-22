Berwick grad Mike Bennett takes over Bulldogs’ football program

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Senior Games returned to Luzerne County after a couple years off due to the pandemic. "It's a qualifier for the National Senior Games next year, which will be held in Pittsburgh. So you have a lot of athletes not only from around the state but from around the country who will come here to try to qualify," Pennsylvania Senior Games Liaison Mike Galli said.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO