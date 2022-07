Fire late Saturday afternoon destroyed the cab of a tractor-trailer truck just east of Chillicothe on Highway 36. According to a report from James Jeffries of the Chillicothe Fire Department, the truck was westbound when the driver noticed smoke. After pulling onto the shoulder of Highway 36 near the airport, the fire progressed and the driver exited the cab. When firefighters arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in fire and there was heavy black smoke. Although the report said the blaze started to heat the front of the trailer there was no damage to the trailer.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO