Here’s when MagicBand+ launches at Walt Disney World
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Your next trip to Walt Disney World could include a little bit more magic.
Disney announced Thursday that MagicBand+ will launch Wednesday, July 27.
The handy tool goes around your wrist and makes trips to the resort easier with just a tap.
In the theme parks, MagicBand+ can also be used to bring the “Disney Fab 50″ statues to life and interact with them via augmented reality through the “Disney Fab 50 Quest.”
In Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests can join the “Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters” experience to find hidden virtual bounties.
For guests experiencing the parks’ nighttime spectaculars, their MagicBand+ will light up and complement the event, Disney said.
The new MagicBand+ can be purchased at the following locations throughout the resort:
- Magic Kingdom Park: Emporium
- EPCOT: Pin Traders — Camera Center
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Celebrity 5 & 10 and Tatooine Traders
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park: Discovery Trading Company
- Disney Springs: Disney’s Pin Traders
- Select merchandise locations at Disney Resort hotels
