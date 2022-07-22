Here’s when MagicBand+ launches at Walt Disney World

Magicband+ Guests at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., will be able to use MagicBand+ to experience nighttime spectaculars in a new way as their bands light up and complement the magic in the skies, including the new “Disney Enchantment” at Magic Kingdom Park. The new technology will launch summer 2022. (Disney) (Disney)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Your next trip to Walt Disney World could include a little bit more magic.

Disney announced Thursday that MagicBand+ will launch Wednesday, July 27.

The handy tool goes around your wrist and makes trips to the resort easier with just a tap.

In the theme parks, MagicBand+ can also be used to bring the “Disney Fab 50″ statues to life and interact with them via augmented reality through the “Disney Fab 50 Quest.”

In Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests can join the “Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters” experience to find hidden virtual bounties.

For guests experiencing the parks’ nighttime spectaculars, their MagicBand+ will light up and complement the event, Disney said.

The new MagicBand+ can be purchased at the following locations throughout the resort:

Magic Kingdom Park: Emporium

EPCOT: Pin Traders — Camera Center

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Celebrity 5 & 10 and Tatooine Traders

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park: Discovery Trading Company

Disney Springs: Disney’s Pin Traders

Select merchandise locations at Disney Resort hotels

