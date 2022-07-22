La Crosse’s ‘Fourth Fridays’ returns to Riverside Park

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s downtown summer event series is back this Friday.

La Crosse’s Riverside Park will play host to the latest installment of “Fourth Fridays,” featuring live music, food trucks, and an art alley featuring local artists.

The event is free for all ages and will start at 3 p.m. People are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening.

