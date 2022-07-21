ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Ohio native, ex-White House staffer says Trump gave 'green light' to Jan. 6 rioters

By Haley BeMiller, The Repository
 3 days ago

A Stark County native who served as a deputy press secretary under President Donald Trump said Thursday that Trump resisted calls to quell the Jan. 6 insurrection and fueled the rioters' anger toward Vice President Mike Pence.

Sarah Matthews' comments came as part of testimony before the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thursday's eighth public hearing examined the 187 minutes between Trump's speech at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., and a video he tweeted encouraging the mob to go home.

The committee subpoenaed Matthews to testify earlier this month .

"I thought that Jan. 6, 2021, was one of the darkest days in our nation's history, and President Trump was treating it as a celebratory occasion," Matthews told the committee.

Matthews, 27, is a 2013 graduate of Hoover High School in North Canton and went on to earn a degree in public relations from Kent State University. Her father, Jeff Matthews, is a longtime director of the Stark County Board of Elections and former chairman of the GOP in the county.

When did Sarah Matthews join Donald Trump's White House?

Matthews joined Trump's White House in June 2020 after working for his reelection campaign. She was among a wave of White House staffers who resigned within hours of the attack.

During Thursday's hearing, Matthews said she quickly realized the incident at the Capitol was escalating and told her boss, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, that Trump should condemn the violence and call off rioters. Trump tweeted earlier in the afternoon to "stay peaceful," but Matthews didn't think it went far enough.

According to Matthews, McEnany told her that Trump "did not want to include any sort of mention of peace in that tweet," and advisers had to negotiate with him to reach the final language.

Trump sat in the White House dining room for hours before posting the Twitter video.

Sarah Matthews: Donald Trump was 'pouring gasoline on the fire'

The committee also asked Matthews about a tweet from Trump in which he called Pence a coward for refusing to reject electoral votes for President Joe Biden. Matthews said Trump was "pouring gasoline on the fire."

"It was essentially him giving the green light to these people, telling them that what they were doing at the steps of the Capitol and entering the Capitol was OK, that they were justified in their anger, and he shouldn’t have been doing that," she said. "He should’ve been telling these people to go home and to leave and to condemn the violence we were seeing."

When Trump posted the video telling his supporters to go home, he also told them, "We love you, you're very special."

"As a spokesperson for him, I knew that I would be asked to defend that," Matthews said. "To me, his refusal to act and call off the mob that day and his refusal to condemn the violence was indefensible. I knew that I would be resigning that evening."

The Twitter account for U.S. House Republicans responded to Matthews' testimony during the hearing and called her "another liar and pawn in (Speaker Nancy) Pelosi's witch-hunt." The tweet was later deleted.

Matthews currently works as the communications director for Republicans on the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

Repository reporter Tim Botos contributed to this report.

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

Harry Mayhugh
2d ago

the only way they can prove that they'd have to have Trump saying go and attack the capital and he never said that they're delusional that whole hearing is based on opinion and assumptions no facts

Reply(5)
18
jndow
2d ago

Thank goodness there are still a few patriotic Republicans that put country over party. She had the courage and ethics to resign instead of being a part of the coupe attempt.

Reply(13)
37
DEMS BLUE WAVE
3d ago

Trump must pay for what he did not do and how he lied. He is a disgrace to our country. Sad that a so called President would do something like this. But I'm not surprised. He need prison time for his actions.

Reply(61)
36
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
Mic

A right-wing religious activist was caught on hot mic saying she prayed with Supreme Court justices

Here’s a little peek behind the curtain of how my job works: If I’m writing about a specific subject, and I happen to have a connection with any of the people or organizations involved in what I’m writing about, I have to say so right there in the middle of the article. If I have a really serious connection to anyone I’m supposed to be writing about, I say “nope, sorry, can’t cover this story. I’m too close,” and then I respectfully bow out to let one of my colleagues with some distance take over. This is a fairly standard practice to avoid the even the appearance — much less the actual presence — of a conflict of interest. For the most part it works out very nicely for everyone involved.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats mock Trump on his own turf with billboard about 2020 defeat

Democrats are planning to troll former President Donald Trump with a billboard jabbing him over his 2020 loss. A truck donning a large screen will drive through the streets of Tampa flashing clips from Fox News showing Trump's 2020 defeat alongside photos from the campaign with the caption, "81 million Americans voted for President Joe Biden (Most votes in history)," according to the Daily Mail. Trump is in Tampa, Florida, to speak at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit.
TAMPA, FL
