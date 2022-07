MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Day for southern Wisconsin as our strong to severe storm threat is a level 3 out of 5 for this evening. This means that numerous severe storms are likely. Storms will move in from the northwest after 5 pm this evening and will progress to the southeast. I expect the storms to be the strongest right as they cross the river into Wisconsin, and likely weaken the further east they move.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO