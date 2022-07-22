ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Residents of Newport News apartment want electricity issues fixed

By Lauryn Moss
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckJYt_0goS0Qjc00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Neighbors at the Marshall Court Apartments are relieved after their power stayed on through the rain storm Thursday.

Residents tell 10 On Your Side that they are worried this is just a temporary fix. The residents have lost power with only light rain.

“The power goes out when it storms. Little pieces of drops of rain and the lights is out,” said Johnnie Holmes, a Marshall Court resident.

Barbara Alston has lived in the apartment for four years.

“It’s an issue. I am tired of it. I want to move,” Alston said.

It’s an issue residents tell 10 On Your Side they have dealt with for months.

Myia has lived in the apartments since the beginning of June. Her mom reached out to 10 On Your Side for help.

Myia said every time it rains, there is a big boom. She said after that, the power is off, sometimes for hours.

“I am throwing away milk and I have a child. You see, I am living in low-income area, so I don’t have that much money,” she said.

Myia said, sometimes, she can’t repay for the lost groceries.

Each storm that rolls through Newport News, residents tell 10 On Your Side they have to prepare.

“I gotta make sure my pet’s good. I gotta make sure my food inside, my refrigerator, stays up to par,” Holmes said,

Marshall Court Apartments are owned by the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which sent a statement to 10 On Your Side.

We are aware of this ongoing problem. We think that we have resolved the immediate issue that we determined was from a cracked insulator that allows rainwater to short out the system. That matter has been repaired.  We have had a contractor go out and assess the system.  We expect a report soon.  As soon as we receive it we will make a determination as to what other work needs to be done.

Spokesperson from Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority

Holmes was happy when his power stayed on during Thursday evening’s rain showers.

“It’s lovely. It’s OK. They are finally working on stuff like they said,” he said.

Resident Demetrice Bailey said having power isn’t a guarantee for the next storm.

“They on today, but it’s not a promise that they going to be on again. It’s going to rain again,” he said.

A spokesperson from Dominion Energy tells 10 On Your Side the issue is on the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Dominion cites equipment failure on the housing authority’s end. The spokesperson said the residents don’t have an individual meter account, instead, there is a master meter account controlled by the housing authority.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Anti-semitic leaflets found in Virginia Beach neighborhood

Residents in the Middle Plantation in Virginia Beach found leaflets in their yards with the faces and names of high-ranking government and Disney officials. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/anti-semitic-leaflets-found-in-virginia-beach-neighborhood/
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Richmond, Henrico, Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Richmond, as well as parts of Henrico County and Hanover County. The impacted area includes the entire city of Richmond, as well as the northwestern part of Henrico and the south central part of Hanover. The severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect until 10:30 p.m. tonight.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Business
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Newport News, VA
Industry
Newport News, VA
Government
News Channel Nebraska

Atlantic Charter Insurance Group is the leader in Virginia Beach, VA for providing Virginia Beach Car and Auto Insurance

Atlantic Charter Insurance Group is a leading car insurance broker in Virginia Beach, VA, helping beach locals bridge the information gap that exists as they navigate the insurance market, providing a tailored insurance products suited for their needs. Atlantic Charter Insurance Group is a Licensed Auto and Car Insurance, Corporate Automobile Insurance, Property Insurance, Flood Insurance, Business Liability Insurance, General Liability Insurance, Workers Compensation Insurance, Disability Insurance, Group Health Insurance and Personal Life Health Insurance in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residents Of Newport News
WDBJ7.com

Emergency official hit by driver in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An emergency official with the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department is in a hospital after a crash involving a drunk driver in Williamsburg early Saturday morning. According to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department, after the crash, he got out of his vehicle to check on injuries in...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Gun buyback event in Suffolk July 30

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Black Caucus (HRBC) is hosting a community gun buyback event at a church in Suffolk on Saturday, July 30. Organizers say the goal of the event is to support reducing gun violence in Suffolk and across the Hampton Roads region. Anyone can...
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
wfmynews2.com

Manatee, otter spotted near Virgina shipyard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Workers at a Newport News shipyard have had some exciting animal visitors recently!. Kevin McCormick, an employee at Fairlead Ship Repair, spotted a manatee Friday morning. McCormick said he spotted the manatee cruising near the harbor at around 11 a.m. While manatee sightings aren't unheard...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Shipbuilding Announces Several Senior Team Promotions

NEWPORT NEWS—Huntington Ingalls Industry’s Newport News Shipbuilding division recently announced several promotions that hope to result in the optimization of operations and accelerate transformation and execution. “We have been on an aggressive journey to transform the way we run our business,” said Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin....
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Virginia State Police investigating interstate shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: the above video is from a story on a different interstate shooting earlier in the month. A 24-year-old man was seriously hurt when he was shot at from an unknown vehicle on I-264 in Norfolk Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police. A spokesperson...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

38K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy