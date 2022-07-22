Volunteers check on older New Yorkers during heat wave

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The sweltering heat didn’t stop workers and volunteers from loading up and pounding the pavement to deliver meals to seniors. It’s more than just your standard dishes on the menu with options to satisfy every palate.

Encore Community Services’ Home Delivered Meal Program has been making deliveries to older New Yorkers for almost 45 years, serving 1,200 clients each week. In addition to providing healthy meals, the organization also provides wellness checks. With soaring temperatures, seniors are among those who are most at risk.

According to the CDC, heat was a contributing factor in 1,577 U.S. deaths in 2021. That’s a 56% jump from 1,012 in 2018. Adults over 65 are also vulnerable to the central nervous system deteriorate with age.

Delivery of healthy meals to seniors is essential. With another round of hot temperatures in the forecast, workers and volunteers will continue taking strides to ensure these seniors always have a warm meal waiting for them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.