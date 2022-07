LAUREL — What Truitt Bush wanted more than anything in the world was to play on the indoor playground at Chick-fil-A again. The 4-year-old had spent the majority of his time since March of 2020 inside his Laurel home with his mother. Truitt hadn’t known much of the pre-pandemic world, but he knew he wanted to go back to it. He missed his friends and his gymnastics lessons.

LAUREL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO