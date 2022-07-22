ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City firefighter, property owner suffer heat injuries amid grass fire

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
The aftermath of a grass fire in NE Oklahoma City. Image from OKCFD.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A large grass fire burned in Northeast Oklahoma City Thursday, causing heat-related injuries to a firefighter and a property owner.

The fire ignited in an outbuilding and spread to a trailer full of tires. The blaze then moved into a wooded area, according to Oklahoma City Fire Department officials.

The fire was a threat to nine horses and a few dogs, but firefighters and the property owners worked together and moved the animals to safety.

Although none of the animals were harmed, a firefighter and a property owner did suffer heat exhaustion. Both were transported to the hospital, fire officials said.

Further details were not provided.

