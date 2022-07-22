ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie grape farmers run into a unique problem: an abundance of crops

By Julia Hazel
 3 days ago

It’s not every day you see a grape harvester in July.

That’s because they’re usually kept in storage until September when the grapes are ready to picked, but if you were in North East or Harborcreek Thursday, you may have seen a few harvesters in the vineyards.

This year’s crop is so heavy, farmers are using their harvesters to knock grapes off the vine. Something they haven’t had to do in more than a decade.

Area grape farmers have a bumper crop on their hands this year, but as Nick Mobilia explains, some times you really can have too much of a good thing.

“The problem that we have now is we think we have too many grapes out there, and the problem is going to become can we ripen all of the fruit that’s in that canopy,” said Nick Mobilia, owner of Mobilia Fruit Farm.

To ensure a quality product this fall, farmers are using their harvesters to shake some of the grapes off the vine. This will allow what’s left behind to get enough sun and nutrients to ripen the fruit to perfection.

“We took all the beaters out on the top, so we’re just shaking from your belt height down. We want to remove all that fruit off the canopy,” added Mobilia.

At Tadd Burch Farms, the owner says the grapes were so heavy that it knocked over an entire row.

“We’ve had great weather for the grapes. They love this hot weather and if it stays like this, as Nick said, it’s going to be the year,” said Tadd Burch, owner of Tadd Burch Farms.

Burch also attributes this year’s heavy crop to the lack of grapes and bad weather last year.

“We had a really good bloom, a really good set, and I think it’s because of the bad year last year so now we’re going to have a good year is year,” Burch said.

It isn’t cheap to bring out the harvesters this early in the year, but growers are hoping it’ll pay off in the end.

“We get the quality of grapes that the processors are looking for, meet their sugar standards that’s what they want so they’re going to pay us for it on that end, versus if we sit back here and do nothing they may not take those grapes then we’re out,” Burch added.

Farmers tell some of their vineyards are producing up to 18 tons per acre. The goal is to be around 8 to 10 tons per acre.

YourErie

YourErie

