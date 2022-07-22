ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Yellow Heart Memorial to honor Alabama’s COVID-19 victims

By Aajene Robinson
wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 20 thousand Alabamians have died because of COVID-19. Dawn Adams is a Shelby County healthcare worker, and she said the hearts that you see represent the celebration of the lives lost to COVID-19. “We are honoring our loved ones and remembering the good times...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Alabama celebrates 'Sweet Grown Alabama Day'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Farmers markets across the state of Alabama took part in "Sweet Grown Alabama Day" today. The event was held at markets from Cullman to Foley, and encouraged folks to buy local fresh vegetables and fruits. Three markets were held in the Birmingham area. "With the supply...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama: Gator Charged With Resisting And Assault On An Officer

I'm A big fan of the Swamp People TV show on the history channel. On the show they Seem to handle these gators with ease. Most of the gators on that show are much larger. like this 16-foot dinosaur. Thankfully these officers ran into a possible 6-footer. Either way, I...
WKRN News 2

Why is ‘Chucky’ stalking this Alabama neighborhood?

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) – Kendra Walden wasn’t sure what she’d seen. She sat in the passenger seat as her colleague drove down a hilly, residential street in Pinson, Alabama. “That looks like a real-life Chucky,” she said. Walden and her colleague thought they were hallucinating for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Shelby County, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
County
Shelby County, AL
Shelby County, AL
Health
Calhoun Journal

Divine House Of Soul and Chef Evanuel Serving It Up for Alabama

Calhoun County, AL – Warning – looking at the food prepared by Divine House Of Soul may make you hungry and that is what Chef Evanuel is hoping for. Chef Evanuel aka Brandin Blakely graduated from culinary arts school at Jefferson State Community College in 2020. He actually started his business as soon as he got to Jefferson State in 2018. One of the first jobs he had was cooking was at Waffle House around 2010. At the time he acknowledges he was struggling with a alcohol and drug addiction. Even though at the time he was struggling with addiction he knew cooking was for him. “To me cooking is one of the most powerful things in the world. When I cook I do it for something and I have to opportunity to control the way a person acts, thinks, and feel through the happiness of food. I’m given the opportunity to turn your bad day into a great day or a good day into a awesome day just by providing a wonderful meal.” While going to school he was also in a drug and alcohol rehab called Fresh Start Ministries in Lincoln Alabama. He was the first client that the rehab owner let attend college. Not only did he let Brandin attend college, he let Brandin start his private chef and catering business.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Plane makes hard-landing in Smith Lake

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a small plane landing in Smith Lake Saturday afternoon in Cullman. According to ALEA troopers, the plane executed a hard-landing on Smith Lake near Crane Creek. The plane was not severely damaged and there were no reported injuries. Nothing else is available as ALEA’s […]
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawn Adams
wbrc.com

TOP HEADLINES

After a break in the extreme heat on Friday, temperatures will be rising again this weekend. Most areas will remain dry, with temperatures rising into the low 90s. Local school system expecting more students on free or reduced lunch program. Inflation is causing wallets to become tight. With school around...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden’s Miss Alabama celebrates 75 years of her title

Featured Photo: Pictured above, Miss Alabama 1947 Peggy Elder Butler (left) and her grandson Cley Butler (right) join the audience of the 2022 Miss Alabama pageant. (All photos courtesy of Laure and Cley Butler.) Pictured at left, Peggy Elder Butler (left) and grandson Cley Butler (right) cross the Miss Alabama...
GADSDEN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wbrc
wbrc.com

Free fans being given away to help beat the heat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The scorching heat in recent weeks have forced of all us to find a way to keep cool, but some folks aren’t able to afford the A/C running all the time. That’s where one United Way agency comes in to assist. Temporary Emergency Services off 15th Street has given away more than hundred fans in the last six weeks. They’re not only free, but they are considered a blessing by so many.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Woman found slain inside Birmingham house early Sunday

A woman was found dead early Sunday inside a northern Birmingham home. Police received a 911 just before 5 a.m. reporting a person down inside a home in the 3100 block of 30th Court North in the Collegeville neighborhood. When North Precinct officers entered the residence, they located the adult female victim unresponsive.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alt 101.7

6 Alabama Cities Made the Top 100 For Highest STD Rates.

I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Hot Dog Chili Sauce

I want you to think back to the last chili dog you ate. Not homemade, but the last chili dog you had from a street cart vendor, at the county fair or from your favorite hot dog joint. Chances are, that chili had a different texture and consistency than the chili you’d eat out of a bowl. Well, folks, this recipe is just that.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy