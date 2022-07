TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka pool that temporarily closed due to vandalism is set to reopen later this week. The Oakland pool, located in Billard Park, was closed on July 18, 2022 after broken glass was discovered in the water. Due to the health hazard, the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation closed the pool until the water could be drained and refilled and the glass could be removed.

