Spartanburg, SC

Food trucks, vegan pop-ups and changes to a downtown Greer staple you need to know about

By Samantha Swann, Herald-Journal
By Samantha Swann, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 3 days ago
Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

Here's your food news round up:

Let's start with a story that published while I was out-of-office. This round-up offers three new (or new to Spartanburg) food trucks to check out! There's a regional game day favorite serving up Philly cheesesteaks, barbecue and more; a new taco truck with some keto and veggie-friendly options, as well as some more traditional fare, and a hot dog stand with plenty of personality.

Coincidentally, I've interviewed three food trucks that serve hot dogs this summer, and they all prepare the hot dogs differently — Big Kahuna & Sons grills them, Larrio's Doggie Wagon steams them, and The Hangry Dog boils them. Do you have a preference?

Next up, we have this feature about Hub City Farmers Market regulars Addy and Alex Clark. The sisters are the owners of Euphoria Vegan Kitchen and Synchronicity Vegan Bakery, and they are serving up "vegan-ized" versions of some of their family's favorite dishes. There are fresh, cold-pressed juices, gluten-free baked goods and nachos so good you won't miss the meat waiting for you at Harvest Park and Fretwell during their markets.

And finally, we have this fun story about friends overcoming the hardships of the pandemic in order to go into business together. Heather Buesing and Eddie Marini met at the Plaza Hotel where they worked as bartenders until March 2020. COVID brought them to South Carolina, and their dream of owning their own bar led them to The Mason Jar in downtown Greer. The pair is bringing a fresh look — and menu! — to the Trade Street staple.

Until next week,

Eat well, friends!

Samantha Swann, food and dining reporter

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

