California State

Governor Newsom signs new measures to help protect Californians from gun violence

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Governor’s Press Office, on Thursday Governor Gavin Newsom has signed additional legislation to protect Californians from gun violence.

The measures include improving school campus safety, restricting gun possession for people who have been convicted of child or elder abuse, and regulating the sale of firearms.

According to the news release, recently Governor Newsom signed AB 1594, which “allows the state, local governments and Californians to sue irresponisble gunmakers for the harm caused by their products.” Governor Newsom also signed AB 2571 which “prohibits marketing of firearms to minors,” and AB 1621 to restrict ghost guns.

Will California’s gun laws survive the Supreme Court?

On Thursday, Governor Newsom signed the following bills:

  • AB 228 which requires the Department of Justice to conduct inspections of arms dealers every three years, except for dealers whose business is located in a jurisdiction that has an inspection program.
  • AB 311 which prohibits the sale of firearms on the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
  • AB 1769 which prohibits the sale of firearms at the Ventura County Fair and Event Center.
  • AB 1842 which prohibits licensed firearm dealers “from charging more than five percent of the purchase of the firearm as a restocking or other return-related fee when the purchase of the firearm is cancelled by the buyer within 10 days of the application.”
  • AB 2156 which “expands the prohibitions on the manufacture of firearms without a state license.”
  • AB 2239 which “creates a 10-year prohibition on the possession of firearms for individuals convicted of child abuse or elder abuse.”
  • SB 906 which requires local education agencies to provide information to parents about California’s child access prevention laws annually.
  • SB 915 which prohibits the sale of firearms on state property.

“California has the toughest gun safety laws in the nation, but none of us can afford to be complacent in tackling the gun violence crisis ravaging our country,” Governor Newsom said in the press release. “These new measures will help keep children safe at school, keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people and responsibly regulate the sale of firearms in our communities. California will continue to lead on lifesaving polices that provide a model for action by other states and the nation.”

According to the news release, since California has strengthened its gun laws, they have seen 37% lower gun death rate than the national average. California has cut the death by gun rate in half and “Californians are 25 percent less likely to die in a mass shooting compared to people in other states.”

Comments / 152

sir meows a lot
3d ago

That’s right, go after everyone and everything involving guns EXCEPT the criminals. Can’t do that though, it would be considered racist.

Reply(5)
110
LongSummerDays
2d ago

Dems are just making sure that the criminals that votes for them are the only ones with the illegal guns, since they are mostly the ones incapable of passing a background because of their rap sheets, especially in this state.

Reply(6)
50
Reaper
2d ago

I've been saying it for almost 4yrs now. This huy doesn't care about the people of California!! He has ran thus state into the ground!! Killing off the middle class!! Businesses leaving California, because of him!! People leaving in flocks, because of him!! Releasing criminals from prison, because the state is paying for the prisons!! Doing everything possible, not to pay to make this state better!! And taking away your constitutional rights!! Yeah, he has to go!!! People are tired of him!!

Reply(4)
32
FOX40

More than 98% of CA residents live in communities with high covid levels

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Center for Disease Control’s transmission map shows COVID-19 activity is increasing across California. The federal agency reports more than 98% of state residents live in areas where COVID-19 activity is high. According to health officials, Omicron subvariant BA.5 is the main cause of the virus’s increased activity. The CDC says […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
