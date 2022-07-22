ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dad Charged with Bringing Toddler into Elephant Habitat at San Diego Zoo a No Show for Sentencing

By Kelvin Henry
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into the San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat last year failed to show up to his sentencing Thursday. Jose Navarrete is charged with Felony Child Endangerment after entering the elephant enclosure on March 19, 2021, by climbing through multiple barriers while holding his...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

Violent Felon Stabs K-9 (Caught On Camera) | San Diego

07.22.2022 | 6:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Fugitive Task Force was searching a wanted felon who was violent. He was wanted for various crimes including assaulting a Bail Bondsman with a knife and handgun and assaulting an officer. The man was spotted near the San Diego River while on Morena Blvd. When he spotted the officers, he ran into the riverbed and alluded the officers for several hours. They eventually pushed him to the west of the I-5, where he entered the water and attempted to get away. As officers approached him, he re-entered the water. A K-9 was sent in after him, and the suspect started to stab the K-9 with a screwdriver in the head several times. The K-9 was called back and officers fired bean bags at the suspect. He still did not surrender and made his way back to land and fled on foot. An officer was able to catch up with the suspect and used a taser on him. The suspect went down and was detained. No officers were injured. The K-9 was taken to a Vet to be taken care of, his status is not known at this time. The suspect will be taken to a hospital to be checked out before going to jail. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Investigate Homicide in Linda Vista Neighborhood

A 41-year-old man was shot to death in his back Sunday while walking in a Linda Vista neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened in the early Sunday morning hours before the victim was found by officers in the 2200 block of Ulric Street, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Driver in Custody After Pursuit From San Diego Ends in Compton

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were chasing a vehicle that led them on a pursuit through several counties Saturday night. The pursuit was first reported in San Diego County by the Escondido Police Department. The driver, believed to be a woman, made her way to the city of Corona...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#San Diego Zoo#Attorneys#Elephant Habitat#The San Diego Zoo
KPBS

CLERB supports claims made by misgendered jail beating victim

San Diego County’s Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) has given its support to several accusations made by a transgender woman who was beaten while in county jail. The board also advised the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to tighten its policy regarding the placement of arrestees according...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police K-9 Officer Recovering After Being Stabbed With Screwdriver

A K-9 police service dog is recovering after being stabbed while in pursuit of a wanted violent felon. San Diego police officers spent almost two hours on Friday trying to apprehend the suspect, according to K-9 handler and officer Jonathan Wiese. He managed to evade police by running into the bed of the San Diego River, often wading in the water. It ended without anyone seriously hurt, in part thanks to 6 year-old German Shepherd Karson, the K-9 officer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Man carjacked at gunpoint in San Diego’s Ocean Crest area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A thief posed as a helpful stranger Thursday before pulling a gun on a man and stealing his car in an Ocean Crest-area neighborhood, police said. The victim was working on his 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 in the 5000 block of Sea Drift Way about 6:30 a.m. when the carjacker, a bearded man who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, approached and asked him if he could use any assistance, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northcountydailystar.com

Death Investigation – Vista Detention Facility

On July 21st, an individual who was recently compassionately released from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department custody, died at a hospital. Every death is a tragedy and the Sheriff’s Department is sympathetic to those affected by this death. We are unable to identify the individual to the media until notification to the family has occurred.
CBS 8

Reports of stolen bikes continue in city of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — More than 9,200 bikes have been reported as stolen in the city of San Diego since 2018, according to new data obtained by CBS 8. The high number of stolen bikes comes as San Diego grapples with rising crime numbers and as residents complain that rampant homelessness and a lucrative black market for stolen bikes fuel the high number of thefts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

34-year-old man died, another injured after a crash in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego (San Diego County, CA)

34-year-old man died, another injured after a crash in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego (San Diego County, CA)Nationwide Report. A 34-year-old man lost his life and another was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident Friday in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road at about 7:15 p.m. on reports of a car crash [...]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy