Two injured in Overland Park shooting Thursday; police search for teenage suspects

Overland Park police officers were investigating a shooting Thursday evening in the 8400 block of Carter Street that put two people in the hospital with injuries believed to be not-life-threatening.

Overland Park police were searching for two suspects, believed to be teenagers, in connection with a shooting where two people were injured on Thursday evening.

Police officers were called about 5:30 p.m. to the 8400 block of Carter Street in response to a report that two people had been shot, Officer John Lacy, a department spokesman, said in a statement Thursday night.

At the shooting scene, there were two victims, described as a man and a woman in their late teens. They were taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Lacy said.

The two suspected shooters were last seen running east from the scene toward Grant Street, according to police. Police were investigating the incident as an aggravated assault case.

No arrests were reported as of Thursday night.

Police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-890-1362 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.