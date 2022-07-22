2 children rescued from water in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two children were were rescued from water in Riverside Thursday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were sent to the river at Eastwood Metro Park at 6:41 p.m. Two children were rescued from the river and taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The children’s condition is not clear at this time and it’s not known if they were wearing life jackets.

2 NEWS will update this story as we learn more information.

