Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis presents $5,000 checks to five local non-profits

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

FREEPORT, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis made a stop in the Panhandle Thursday and she didn’t come empty-handed.

First Lady Casey DeSantis recently launched the Hope Initiative to connect private sector entities to non-profit organizations. She honored five Panhandle non-profit organizations.

“Hope Florida is helping struggling single moms, kids aging out of the foster care system, moms addicted to drugs, now the foster and adoptive care systems and taking all of the available resources within the community and working together to maximize opportunities for the individual while guiding people on a pathway to prosperity, economic self-sufficiency, the American dream and hope,” DeSantis said.

Westonwood Ranch, C.A.L.M. Organization, Emerald Coast Exceptional Families, Hiland Park Baptist Church Ministries and Nextstep at Endeavor received $5,000 checks and the First Lady’s Medal for Courage, Commitment and Service.

“It took an opportunity to get people to sit at the table together and so that’s where our care navigators come in housed with the Florida Department of Children and Families, they are now statewide,” DeSantis said.

Bay Co. Supervisor of Elections hosting 'Midnight Happiness'

The Hope Florida Fund is a chance for members of the private sector to donate to a non-profit organization.

Because of Hope Florida, the Florida Department of Children and Families uses care navigators to individually help those in need.

“Let’s say it’s a single mom and she’s having a hard time putting food on the table or she doesn’t have bunk beds or mattresses, what we can do with this initiative is micro-target that need,” DeSantis said.

Desantis said they’ve been able to serve nearly 50,000 people across the state through the Hope Initiative.

“You are making the special needs families feel seen, heard and valued. Everyone deserves to feel like they have support and a sense of community and that is what you are doing,” Angela Nandin with Emerald Coast Exceptional Families said.

All of the organizations serve children and families in need, families going through a crisis, and families that have children with unique disabilities.

If you’d like help from Hope Florida, call 850-300-HOPE or visit their website .

