Lake City — On U.S. 52 there is a line separating the Florence County town of Lake City and Williamsburg County, but to some that line is just arbitrary. This point was made repeatedly at a campaign victory event held by Roger Kirby in Lake City on July 21. The event was the last in a trio made by Kirby with the two previous being held in Kingstree and Greeleyville. Speakers from both sides of the line noted the similarities between the two areas, the economic development benefiting both areas along U.S. 52, the history of Lake City beginning in Williamsburg County and that many have family living on both sides of the line.

LAKE CITY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO