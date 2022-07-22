Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:
Month: 6, Day: 23, Year: 30
(Month: six; Day: twenty-three; Year: thirty)
