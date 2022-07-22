ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Beach, MO

Active Shooter Training is happening across Mid-Missouri

By Marina Diaz
 3 days ago
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two active shooter training exercises took place Thursday in Mid-Missouri.

Ashland Police Department held it's first phase of active shooter training Thursday at the Southern Boone Primary School. State and local law enforcement agencies in Sunrise Beach met with local fire protection agencies to conduct it's active shooter training on Thursday.

Local and State law enforcement agencies, and first responders near the Lake of the Ozarks participated in the Sunrise Beach active shooter training.

Rob Odenwald, Chief of Training for Mid-County Fire Protection Department said it's important to involve multiple departments during training exercises, especially in rural communities.

The training consisted of firefighters from the Sunrise Beach, Osage Beach, Gravois, and Mid-County Fire Protection District. Local law enforcement agencies that participated include Linn Creek, Laurie, Camdenton police department, and Camden County Sheriffs Department, along with Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to a Mid-County FDC Facebook post, "The training is to designed quickly neutralize the shooter threat, treat and transport patients." Odenwald said it's important to conduct training exercises with multiple departments, especially in rural towns. "We all have our individual jobs to do but they gotta be done in coordination with each other. For our safety, and the swift treatment of the individuals or victims involved."

Odenwald said inlight of recent mass shootings, departments need to be prepared. "We don't want to, I hate to say it, but we don't want anything like what happened in Uvlade. We want to get to the victims, and we want to get them to the hospital. We want to get them treated. Well, we got to work together for logistics because we are a little more rural."

Sgt. Andrew Worrall with the Ashland Police Department said the training that took place was just part one of its plan to conduct multiple active shooter training.

"Tonight, just phase one is just the police department. So, we're working on some of our own things, and then when we build off of that we will involve staff. That sort of thing is in the future," said Worrall.

On Wednesday, the Columbia Police Department conducted active shooter training at John Warner Middle School.

