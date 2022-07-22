ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NE Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 6, Day: 23, Year: 30

(Month: six; Day: twenty-three; Year: thirty)

Pick 3

3-4-5

(three, four, five)

Pick 5

02-13-15-21-22

(two, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

