ASHLAND, Ohio — Plans for a new child care center in the heart of Ashland are coming to life as the city aims to help expand employment opportunities to parents in need. The new childcare center is set to be built on donated land on Ford Drive in Ashland Business Park, home to 27 businesses with a total of 1,200 full-time equivalent employees. Plans for the center include an initial capacity to serve up to 150 children—infants through school age—with room for expansion.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO