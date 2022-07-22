Absentee By-Mail Request Deadline is July 28

The deadline for Tennessee voters to request a ballot to vote absentee by-mail for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election is Thursday, July 28.

Voters must meet one of the 14 reasons under Tennessee law to vote absentee by-mail. One of the most common reasons is being 60 years or older. Other reasons include being outside the county where you are registered during early voting and on Election Day or being hospitalized, ill or physically disabled. For the complete list of legal reasons to vote absentee by-mail see the Guide to Absentee Voting on sos.tn.gov/elections.