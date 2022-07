BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are asking for help from the Bedford County community to identify a person in connection with a Saturday incident. According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Peaks Road (Route 43 North) and Big Spring Road for a report of a possible assault and an object being thrown at a moving vehicle on Saturday, July 23.

