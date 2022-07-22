ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL rumors: 3 teams that should trade for Matthew Tkachuk

By Eric Treuden
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Matthew Tkachuk Era in Calgary comes to a close, let’s take a look at three potential landing spots in a trade. In an offseason that has seen Calgary Flames fans being hurt over and over again, another blow has come in the form of star forward Matthew Tkachuk telling...

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Blockbuster NHL Trade

Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau had career years during the 2021-22 season. On Friday night, they swapped places in a blockbuster trade. Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers. Huberdeau is the centerpiece of a package heading to the Calgary Flames. The rest of the deal includes defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.
NHL
NHL

Francouz parties with Cup in Czech Republic, talks of Avalanche repeat

Goalie celebrates title at famous brewery in hometown of Pilsen. PILSEN, Czech Republic -- Pavel Francouz had his day with the Stanley Cup on Friday and the Colorado Avalanche goalie is already thinking about doing it again. "You want more, you want to experience that again and again," Francouz said....
NHL
ESPN

Matthew Tkachuk heads to Florida Panthers, Jonathan Huberdeau to Calgary Flames in blockbuster trade

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau had the best years of their career this past season. And now they're changing places in an NHL blockbuster. Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers on Friday night, with Huberdeau part of the haul going to the Calgary Flames for the power forward. Florida also sent defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL draft.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Boqvist Accepts Qualifying Offer | RELEASE

Boqvist, 23, just completed his third NHL season, all with New Jersey. Today, New Jersey Devils restricted free-agent forward Jesper Boqvist accepted his qualifying offer, which results in a one-year, two-way contract worth $874,125 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

